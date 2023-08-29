Home States Odisha

Dharmendra Pradhan slams ‘organised protests’

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   As political rivalry between the BJD and BJP is increasingly turning ugly in the run-up to the elections, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday expressed strong disapproval over rising incidents of organised protests against Bhubaneswar BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi during her visits to different parts of her parliamentary constituency.

Pradhan said political opponents have the right to protest in a democratic set up. But, everyone should do that within the parameters of democracy.  “In the past few months there has been deterioration in the situation as an attempt is made to violate the limits of democracy by organising protests during the visit of the Bhubaneswar MP to her constituency. This ‘Sashikala syndrome’ has afflicted the ruling party since May this year,”  he said.

“Nothing would be more heinous in a democracy if those who have the brute majority showed the audacity to insult and terrorise their opponents to suppress their voice. Similar was the attitude of East Indian Company during British Raj. Some government officers have been orchestrating the so-called protest against Sarangi. My advice to them is to desist from such illegal and unconstitutional activities,” Pradhan told mediapersons.

The union minister further said that as far as he knows Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik he will never encourage such undemocratic activities. It is against his nature. “I expect the same from the chief minister. In a democracy public opinion is supreme. Let there be debate and discussion. Criticism is part of the healthy democratic process,” he said. Meanwhile, Police Commissioner SK Priyadarsi said they have requested Aparajita to share details of her scheduled programmes, and accordingly, adequate security arrangements will be made.

