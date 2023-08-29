Kidney patient carried on cot to reach ambulance in Odisha village

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A woman suffering from chronic kidney disease was carried on a cot to reach an ambulance in Nuaguda village of Kalimela block, on Monday. The incident came to light when Abanti Suna's family needed to shift her to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) and called the 108 ambulance. Unfortunately, due to the lack of a motorable road, the ambulance couldn't reach her house. Family members along with fellow villagers carried her on a cot for about half a kilometre. Abanti lives with her husband, Anabu Suna, three sons, three daughters-in-law and five grandchildren. She undergoes dialysis at regular intervals. About 200 people belonging to 45 households are staying in Nuaguda village.