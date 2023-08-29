Home States Odisha

Kidney patient carried on cot to reach ambulance in Odisha village

A woman suffering from chronic kidney disease was carried on a cot to reach an ambulance in Nuaguda village of Kalimela block, on Monday.

Published: 29th August 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Abanti being carried on cot to reach the ambulance in Nuagada village | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  A woman suffering from chronic kidney disease was carried on a cot to reach an ambulance in Nuaguda village of Kalimela block, on Monday. 

The incident came to light when Abanti Suna’s family needed to shift her to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) and called the 108 ambulance. Unfortunately, due to the lack of a motorable road, the ambulance couldn’t reach her house. 

Family members along with fellow villagers carried her on a cot for about half a kilometre. Abanti lives with her husband, Anabu Suna, three sons, three daughters-in-law and five grandchildren.  She undergoes dialysis at regular intervals. About 200 people belonging to 45 households are staying in Nuaguda village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp