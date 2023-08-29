Home States Odisha

Mahapatra willed property in name of caretaker's family

As a token of appreciation, he willed a substantial part of his property at Tinikonia Bagicha, Cuttack, in the name of Sarojini’s only son J Issac.

Mahapatra willed property in name of caretaker’s family.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Writer Jayanta Mahapatra lived a lonely life but was never alone. His caretaker J Sarojini and her children ensured that. And as a token of appreciation, he willed a substantial part of his property at Tinikonia Bagicha, Cuttack, in the name of Sarojini’s only son J Issac.

Mahapatra executed his last will on May 3 at Cuttack after revoking all his previous wills. The will states that 95-year-old Mahapatra has decided to give 0.041 decimal land of his property to J Issac, the son of Sarojini.

“J Sarojini was staying in my house since more than 50 years with her family members, as like my daughter. For which, I had promised her to give the property with the house in her favour. Unfortunately in the meantime, Sarojini died and the promise made to her could not be fulfilled,” the will reads. Sarojini passed away on December 15 last year. 

It further states that Mahapatra desires to bequeath the property to Sarojini’s son Issac who had also been taking good care of him during his old age. “Issac shall inherit the property absolutely with full rights to possess, to dispose of the same or sell it off if he so likes and to use and enjoy all the rights relating to the bequeathed property,” it read.

Writer Jayanta Mahapatra

