Odisha: Rs 6.48 crore tourism boost for Kandhamal district

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: To boost tourism in the picturesque Kandhamal district, the state government made significant investment in with an allocation of Rs 6.48 crore. The funds will be utilised to create infrastructure and enhance tourist destinations, including waterfalls, to attract more visitors to the district.

The waterfront areas of waterfalls which will be developed includes Urmagada, Putudi, Katramala, Pakodajhara , Ludu, Darbadi and Sarpanala. Additionally, financial support has been made for beautify tourist spots like Rusimala hill, Kaligadu hilltop and a pond in Ratanga village.

The allocation also includes funds for religious sites including Rs 2.20 crore for Jagannath Temple in Phulbani, Rs 2.99 crore for the Goddess Baraladevi temple in Balaskumpa, Rs 2 crore for the Jagannath temple and Rs 20 lakh for the Pattakhanda temple, both in Baliguda.

The state government has also allocated Rs 2 crore as revolving funds to Kandhamal Apex Spices Association for Marketing (KASAM) for its development. These funds were followed after the visit of 5T Secretary VK Pandian who reviewed ongoing projects and sought grievances of local people in Kandhamal during his visit.



PHULBANI: To boost tourism in the picturesque Kandhamal district, the state government made significant investment in with an allocation of Rs 6.48 crore. The funds will be utilised to create infrastructure and enhance tourist destinations, including waterfalls, to attract more visitors to the district. The waterfront areas of waterfalls which will be developed includes Urmagada, Putudi, Katramala, Pakodajhara , Ludu, Darbadi and Sarpanala. Additionally, financial support has been made for beautify tourist spots like Rusimala hill, Kaligadu hilltop and a pond in Ratanga village. The allocation also includes funds for religious sites including Rs 2.20 crore for Jagannath Temple in Phulbani, Rs 2.99 crore for the Goddess Baraladevi temple in Balaskumpa, Rs 2 crore for the Jagannath temple and Rs 20 lakh for the Pattakhanda temple, both in Baliguda.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The state government has also allocated Rs 2 crore as revolving funds to Kandhamal Apex Spices Association for Marketing (KASAM) for its development. These funds were followed after the visit of 5T Secretary VK Pandian who reviewed ongoing projects and sought grievances of local people in Kandhamal during his visit.