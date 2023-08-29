Home States Odisha

Pradhan patronising hooligans, says BJD  

The BJD on Monday said the party does not believe in any form of violence or obstruction in public life.

BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Countering the union minister’s attack on the ruling party for organising protests against Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi during her constituency visit, the BJD on Monday said the party does not believe in any form of violence or obstruction in public life. 

BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra said, “To the best of our knowledge, no untoward incident happened. If something had happened, the BJD would have been the first to condemn it.” 
Training guns on Dharmendra Pradhan, Patra accused him of encouraging a person who was expelled from the regional outfit for hooliganism. He said the then BJD MLA from Chilika Prashant Jagdev had assaulted BJP’s Balugaon nagar mandal president Niranjan Sethi on September 8, 2021 at Balugaon. Jagdev was immediately suspended from the party by chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik. 

“He was subsequently expelled from the party because the chief minister does not believe in hooliganism and goondaism. However the same Jagdev is being garlanded and is ready to join BJP due to blessings and regular meetings with the union minister,” Patra alleged.

Patra asked, “That a man who was expelled from BJD for goondaism and hooliganism is being embraced by you only for political benefits? How will you face the people of Odisha? People will know all your talk about democracy is a smokescreen.” 

