Home States Odisha

Rakhis arrive from Puri for Baladevjew 

The rakhis, made with Pata cloth, were brought in a decorated vehicle from Puri to Kendrapara by head priest of Devi Subhadra Ramachandra Mohapatra.

Published: 29th August 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Baladevjew Temple at Kendrapara town

Baladevjew Temple at Kendrapara town.(File photo)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Keeping the age-old tradition alive, the priests of Srimandir in Puri on Monday sent rakhis on behalf of Devi Subhadra to her siblings at Baladevjew temple here, two days ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival.

The rakhis, made with Pata cloth, were brought in a decorated vehicle from Puri to Kendrapara by head priest of Devi Subhadra Ramachandra Mohapatra. The rakhis were received by chairperson of Kendrapara municipality Sarita Sahoo. To mark the occasion, devotees took out a procession covering six km from Tinimuhani chowk to Baladevjew temple at Ichhapur on the outskirts of Kendrapara town. 

The priests of Baladevjew temple will tie the rakhis to Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra on the occasion of Rakhsa Bandhan on August 30, said executive officer of Baladevjew temple Balabhadra Patri.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baladevjew temple Raksha Bandhan festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp