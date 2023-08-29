Rakhis arrive from Puri for Baladevjew 

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Keeping the age-old tradition alive, the priests of Srimandir in Puri on Monday sent rakhis on behalf of Devi Subhadra to her siblings at Baladevjew temple here, two days ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival.

The rakhis, made with Pata cloth, were brought in a decorated vehicle from Puri to Kendrapara by head priest of Devi Subhadra Ramachandra Mohapatra. The rakhis were received by chairperson of Kendrapara municipality Sarita Sahoo. To mark the occasion, devotees took out a procession covering six km from Tinimuhani chowk to Baladevjew temple at Ichhapur on the outskirts of Kendrapara town.

The priests of Baladevjew temple will tie the rakhis to Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra on the occasion of Rakhsa Bandhan on August 30, said executive officer of Baladevjew temple Balabhadra Patri.

