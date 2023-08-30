Home States Odisha

5T secretary VK Pandian advises students to focus on personality

CM Naveen Patnaik has approved inclusion of 76 higher secondary schools and 50 degree colleges of Jajpur under the 5T transformation programme at a cost of Rs 61.5 crore.

Published: 30th August 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Secretary to Odisha CM (5T) VK Pandian

 5T secretary VK Pandian. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved inclusion of 76 higher secondary schools and 50 degree colleges of Jajpur under the 5T transformation programme at a cost of Rs 61.5 crore.

This was informed by 5T secretary VK Pandian during his visit to the district on Tuesday where he interacted with students and members of Mission Shakti groups. Pandian told them about the vision of the CM for creating a ‘Nua Odisha’ and his efforts to transform the state. 

The 5T secretary said students will be the driving force in transformation of the state. He assured college students that government will support them for their studies by providing all facilities. He encouraged them to focus on personality development. 

Similarly, Pandian assured all government support to the Mission Shakti movement as it was close to the heart of the CM. He said Mission Shakti will be further strengthened by providing permanent buildings at the gram panchayat, block and district levels. Besides, mobility support will also be provided to the district-level staff of Mission Shakti. The Jajpur collector was directed to create awareness about interest-free loans and organise loan melas at panchayat level.

On the day, Congress workers protested the 5T secretary’s visit to Jajpur. Wearing black sarees, Mahila Congress members took out a rally and staged protest ahead of Pandian’s visit to Vyasa Nagar. When the agitators reached Chorda chowk, police tried to stop them. Subsequently, a scuffle broke out between the Mahila Congress workers and police. Youth Congress workers also staged agitation at Vyasa Nagar to protest Pandian’s visit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik 5T secretary VK Pandian

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp