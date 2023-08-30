5T secretary VK Pandian advises students to focus on personality

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved inclusion of 76 higher secondary schools and 50 degree colleges of Jajpur under the 5T transformation programme at a cost of Rs 61.5 crore.

This was informed by 5T secretary VK Pandian during his visit to the district on Tuesday where he interacted with students and members of Mission Shakti groups. Pandian told them about the vision of the CM for creating a ‘Nua Odisha’ and his efforts to transform the state.

The 5T secretary said students will be the driving force in transformation of the state. He assured college students that government will support them for their studies by providing all facilities. He encouraged them to focus on personality development.

Similarly, Pandian assured all government support to the Mission Shakti movement as it was close to the heart of the CM. He said Mission Shakti will be further strengthened by providing permanent buildings at the gram panchayat, block and district levels. Besides, mobility support will also be provided to the district-level staff of Mission Shakti. The Jajpur collector was directed to create awareness about interest-free loans and organise loan melas at panchayat level.

On the day, Congress workers protested the 5T secretary’s visit to Jajpur. Wearing black sarees, Mahila Congress members took out a rally and staged protest ahead of Pandian’s visit to Vyasa Nagar. When the agitators reached Chorda chowk, police tried to stop them. Subsequently, a scuffle broke out between the Mahila Congress workers and police. Youth Congress workers also staged agitation at Vyasa Nagar to protest Pandian’s visit.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved inclusion of 76 higher secondary schools and 50 degree colleges of Jajpur under the 5T transformation programme at a cost of Rs 61.5 crore. This was informed by 5T secretary VK Pandian during his visit to the district on Tuesday where he interacted with students and members of Mission Shakti groups. Pandian told them about the vision of the CM for creating a ‘Nua Odisha’ and his efforts to transform the state. The 5T secretary said students will be the driving force in transformation of the state. He assured college students that government will support them for their studies by providing all facilities. He encouraged them to focus on personality development. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Similarly, Pandian assured all government support to the Mission Shakti movement as it was close to the heart of the CM. He said Mission Shakti will be further strengthened by providing permanent buildings at the gram panchayat, block and district levels. Besides, mobility support will also be provided to the district-level staff of Mission Shakti. The Jajpur collector was directed to create awareness about interest-free loans and organise loan melas at panchayat level. On the day, Congress workers protested the 5T secretary’s visit to Jajpur. Wearing black sarees, Mahila Congress members took out a rally and staged protest ahead of Pandian’s visit to Vyasa Nagar. When the agitators reached Chorda chowk, police tried to stop them. Subsequently, a scuffle broke out between the Mahila Congress workers and police. Youth Congress workers also staged agitation at Vyasa Nagar to protest Pandian’s visit.