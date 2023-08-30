A teacher who transformed lives of students

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Bringing pride to the state and setting high standards of teaching, retired headmaster of Brundaban High school, Markandpur under Jagatsinghpur Municipality Subash Chandra Rout has been selected for the national award this year for his contribution to the field of education. He will be awarded by the President of India on Teachers’ day on September 5, 2023.

Ever since Rout took over as the headmaster three years back, he has been relentlessly making efforts to ensure students of board examinations as well as class examination achieve the best results and it has reflected in the all time record of pass percentage in his school for the last three years. The school does not have a single dropout too.

Apart from his teaching style, he prepared low cost and no-cost teaching aids to make the classroom teaching attractive thus helping students to understand the subject thoroughly.

Rout is also known for conducting online classes and encouraging other teachers to teach during Covid-19 pandemic. Besides he distributes textbooks to needy students and takes remedial classes for the weaker students. He also devotes time to clear doubts of the children.

The Department of School and Mass Education, Government of Odisha had honoured him during the state awards. Governor of Odisha too recognised his contribution to social service, relief operation and as a scout master and organiser. His project work for community development has been appreciated by the Prime Minister of India.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Rout said in the age of science and technology, I had focused on setting up the integrated science laboratory to train students with up to date knowledge of learning by doing. “Though I retired last July, my dedication and sincere effort for quality education have been the reasons why I believe, I have been chosen to receive the President’s award on Teachers’ day,” said a content Rout.

Major initiatives

Ring the bell

Drink water

Sabudina School Jiba

Saturday zero period activities

Technology-based learning/ teaching learning materials (TLM)

My book my buddy

Sing song

Learn for FLN classes

Separate toilet complex for boys and girls

Multi-tap & multi-cap set up for providing safe hand washing.

Water cooler and freezer set up

Construction of six additional class rooms under MO School Abhiyan

