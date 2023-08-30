Bihar police arrests three cyber fraudsters 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Koraput police on Tuesday arrested three cyber frauds of Bihar for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 4 lakh online.

The accused are Gourav Kumar (23), Bhola Prasad (46) and Vikash Kumar (23), all of Warsaliganj in Bihar’s Nawada district. At least 14 mobile phones, a laptop and Rs 1.5 lakh cash were seized from their possession.

Police said the victim had paid Rs 4 lakh online for supply of cement in June this year. However, when the cement stock was not delivered and the suppliers could not be contacted, the businessman lodged a complaint with police.

During investigation, police traced the online fraud source to Nawada district and a team was sent to Bihar. Subsequently, with the help of Nawada police, the three accused were arrested, said Koraput SDPO Srabani Nayak. The accused will be produced in court.



