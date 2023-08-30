Home States Odisha

Bihar police arrests three cyber fraudsters 

At least 14 mobile phones, a laptop and Rs 1.5 lakh cash were seized from the accused's possession, the police said.

15 to 20 cases of cyber crimes or  financial frauds are reported to police from across the state.

Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Koraput police on Tuesday arrested three cyber frauds of Bihar for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 4 lakh online.

The accused are Gourav Kumar (23), Bhola Prasad (46) and Vikash Kumar (23), all of Warsaliganj in Bihar’s Nawada district. At least 14 mobile phones, a laptop and Rs 1.5 lakh cash were seized from their possession.

Police said the victim had paid Rs 4 lakh online for supply of cement in June this year. However, when the cement stock was not delivered and the suppliers could not be contacted, the businessman lodged a complaint with police.

During investigation, police traced the online fraud source to Nawada district and a team was sent to Bihar. Subsequently, with the help of Nawada police, the three accused were arrested, said Koraput SDPO Srabani Nayak. The accused will be produced in court.
 

