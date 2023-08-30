DGP in Nuapada as Maoist dump busted in Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI/NUAPADA : At a time when Odisha director general of police (DGP) Sunil Bansal, visited Nuapada district on Tuesday to review the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) situation in the region, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops under Malkangiri Sector headquarters unearthed two Maoist arms dump at two different locations.

During the operation by BSF troops of 142 battalion in Gomphakonda Reserve Forest in Andhra Pradesh-Odisha bordering area on the day, the dumps were found in the reserve forests in the Marigetta -Tekguda axis under Kalimela police limits, Malkangiri BSF Sector Headquarters stated in a release on Tuesday. In another operation on the day, the BSF troops of 177 Battalion of Jantri Company Operating Base (COB) busted a Maoist dump near Taber village in Swabhiman Anchal under Jodambo police limit.

Such recoveries would certainly dent Maoist strategy and dampen their spirits to take on ever-growing dominance of security forces, the release has stated. IED making materials, arms and ammunition and Maoist items were recovered from two different dumps.

On the other hand, during his visit to Nuapada on the day, the DGP interacted with SOG and DVF Jawans at DPO, Nuapada and later, reviewed the LWE scenario in Sunabeda sanctuary on the Odisha- Chhattisgarh border. He also inaugurated the newly constructed CRPF camp at Datunama.

Interacting with the CRPF jawans and COBRA, Bansal encouraged them to carry on with their operations. In the afternoon, the DGP held a discussion with police officers at the district police headquarters on the measures to tackle the maoist menace in the bordering areas.

Briefing mediapersons, Bansal said, “As election will be held in Chhattisgarh in next few months, our focus is to ensure that the process passes off without any hindrance from the naxals and to curb the movement of the extremists across the border of both the states.

He further said a new camp has been inaugurated on Tuesday. “A joint task force will be deployed there and later personnel from the neighbouring state will also join the combing operations to control the Maoist activities,” he said appealing to the LWE through the media to surrender and join the mainstream for a better life. The DGP was accompanied by DIG (SW) Charan Singh Meena, director, Intelligence, Sanjeev Panda and CRPF ADG Vitul Kumar.

