Jeweller shot at, looted in Baliguda 

By Express News Service

PHULBANI : A jeweller was shot and robbed in broad daylight in Baliguda area of the district on Tuesday. The incident occurred when Subash Acharya was opening his shop. Three youths on a motorcycle stopped by, shot Acharya in the shoulders before snatching a bag full of ornaments from him. Then they fled the scene. Acharya was rushed to Baliguda Hospital.

The incident led to tension as traders staged a protest and blocked roads, demanding arrest of the culprits. The police assured the traders that culprits would be tracked soon as police were reviewing CCTV footage in the area. Till last reports came in, the culprits were untraceable and the value of looted ornaments, unknown.

