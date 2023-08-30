Man hacked to death by siblings over land dispute in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: One Kalu Nahak of Adheibaragaon village in Ganjam’s Purusottampur block was reportedly hacked to death by his two brothers and nephews on Monday night.

Sources said there was a simmering dispute between Kalu and his elder brothers Punia Nahak and Russia Nahak over their ancestral property. On Monday, there was a heated argument between the siblings over the issue.

In the night, the accused brothers along with Punia’s son Gagan and Surendra attacked Kalu with swords and killed him. Police said basing on the complaint of the deceased’s wife, a case was registered. The weapons used in the crime have been seized. Efforts are underway to nab the accused who are absconding.

