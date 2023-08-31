Home States Odisha

Diarrhoea outbreak claims 2 lives in Odisha's Sindhekela

The Health department has swung into action and deployed a specialised medical team from Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH) to Sindhekela to tackle the crisis.

Published: 31st August 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

home delivery death

A Krishnagiri woman died after delivering baby during home birth

By Express News Service

BALAGIR:  A suspected diarrhoea outbreak in Sindhekela has allegedly claimed two lives and affected around 70 others. The Health department has swung into action and deployed a specialised medical team from Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH) to Sindhekela to tackle the crisis.

The two who have died include Mamata Kanhar and Sushila Chandan from Sindhekela and Telsarai villages in the Bangomunda block where the disease has been reported since the past three days. 
While official records confirm two deaths, unofficial sources claim six casualties.

Local authorities, including Balangir ADMOPH Dr Kuber Mahanta, Titilagarh sub-collector Dayamaya Padhi, and others, are actively collaborating with medical teams to contain the situation. Additional district magistrate Lambodar Dharua also visited the affected area to assess the condition.

Elected representatives have stepped in to offer support, with Kantabanji MLA Santosh Singh Saluja and Balangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singhdeo providing financial assistance to the families of the deceased. 
The BBMCH team has already started treating patients on-site. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diarrhoea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp