Diarrhoea outbreak claims 2 lives in Odisha's Sindhekela

By Express News Service

BALAGIR: A suspected diarrhoea outbreak in Sindhekela has allegedly claimed two lives and affected around 70 others. The Health department has swung into action and deployed a specialised medical team from Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH) to Sindhekela to tackle the crisis.

The two who have died include Mamata Kanhar and Sushila Chandan from Sindhekela and Telsarai villages in the Bangomunda block where the disease has been reported since the past three days.

While official records confirm two deaths, unofficial sources claim six casualties.

Local authorities, including Balangir ADMOPH Dr Kuber Mahanta, Titilagarh sub-collector Dayamaya Padhi, and others, are actively collaborating with medical teams to contain the situation. Additional district magistrate Lambodar Dharua also visited the affected area to assess the condition.

Elected representatives have stepped in to offer support, with Kantabanji MLA Santosh Singh Saluja and Balangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singhdeo providing financial assistance to the families of the deceased.

The BBMCH team has already started treating patients on-site.

