IT lens on retired Odisha govt employee robbed of Rs 2 crore

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The dacoity at the house of a retired government employee, who had lodged a complaint alleging loot of Rs 2 crore in cash and gold ornaments from his Nandan Vihar home, has turned interesting with Income Tax (IT) department stepping into the scene.

The complainant was burgled by a group of miscreants who posed as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers who cleaned large volumes of cash. Sources said the IT department has now requested Bhubaneswar police to share the FIR copy and other details of the case. The department’s officers will examine the documents after obtaining them from the police, following which they will likely question the victim of the case, said sources.

The IT department took note of the matter after coming to know that the complainant had kept huge sums of money at his house. The dacoity had taken place on August 2 and the police arrested five persons in connection with the case on August 27. Police seized stolen cash amounting to Rs 1.02 crore cash and gold ornaments from the accused. On Tuesday, police arrested three more persons and seized stolen cash to the tune of Rs 66.50 lakh and more gold ornaments.

Sources said after retiring from service, the complainant was reportedly working with a medicine company. He revealed he had kept huge sums of money to buy a property, said an officer of Infocity police station. “Our purview was limited to the dacoity reported by the complainant. The documents concerned with the case will be shared with the IT department,” he said.

One of the accused identified as Badal is still on the run. He was earlier working as a driver a relative of the complainant. Badal had visited the retire official’s house several times in the past. He along with his associates had reportedly planned the dacoity and executed the crime by threatening the man and his son by brandishing a gun and knives.

