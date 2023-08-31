Kalahandi Road safety panel meets

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA : The Kalahandi district road safety committee met on Tuesday to chalk out traffic managemet strategies and prevent road accidents in the district. With a focus on accidents occurring near schools and colleges, the committee decided to identify educational institutions where the main gates open directly onto busy roads so that these can be relocated to side roads.

Stray cattle were identified as another significant factor contributing to accidents in both urban and rural areas. To address this, the committee planned to identify the owners and take legal action against them for causing a public nuisance.

The committee instructed the urban local bodies of Bhawanipatna, Kesinga, Junagarh and Dharamgarh to remove road encroachments by vendors and vegetable sellers on the roadside. They also assured to enforce strict traffic rules, collaborating with the police and regional transport office (RTO) to intensify checks for helmet and seat belt usage, drunken driving and overspeeding. The meeting concluded with a decision to establish a truck terminal near Junagarh.

