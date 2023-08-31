LPG price cut decision poll motivated: BJD, Congress

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Politics over reduction in price of LPG by Rs 200 per cylinder has heated up politics in the state with BJD and Congress alleging that the Centre has taken the decision in view of the ensuing elections.

BJP, however, maintained the decision will further lead to empowerment of women. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the increase in subsidy by `200 per cylinder is a gift of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to women of the country and will lead to their further empowerment. He said for beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme, the reduction in price will be `400 per cylinder.

The union minister said the consumer base of LPG has increased from 20 lakh to 96 lakh households in the state. He said target has been set to provide five lakh new LPG connections in the state this year. However, BJD said the price reduction should have been more. BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said the price reduction will no doubt help consumers in view of the high prices of all essential commodities.

He said people were expecting more reduction as the price of LPG had gone up by more than `700 per cylinder. Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo said the decision has been taken by the Centre keeping elections in view, but it will have no impact. “Centre has reduced the price, but after elections, it will be withdrawn,” he said.

