Mystery over woman’s death in Paradip

The woman's husband is reportedly absconding following the incident, fuelling suspicion about his alleged complicity in the death.

Published: 31st August 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  In a shocking incident, the body of a 37-year-old woman, identified as Rasmita Dalai, was found hanging at her home in Bauriapalanda under the jurisdiction of Paradip Model police on Wednesday.
Though police have launched investigation into the incident, her husband, Pradip Dalai, 43, is reportedly absconding following the incident, fuelling suspicion about his alleged complicity in the death.

Sources said, Pradip is suspected to have been in relationship with another woman Gita Parman in the neighbourhood. He was also allegedly seen entering her house on Tuesday night, and his wife had reportedly seen him. Rasmita confronted her husband and restricted his entry into Gita’s house that lead to an altercation between the couple, said Gita.

“But Pradip attacked her and fled the scene. Soon after, Rasmita closed her bedroom and did not come out,” Gita stated.  An FIR was lodged by Rasmita’s daughter at Paradip Model police station. IIC Suchitra Birya Das said an inquiry has been launched and the deceased’s body sent for autopsy.

