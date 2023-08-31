New SOP to ease post-accident aid in Odisha

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People will no longer have to wait for the approval of higher authorities of police, transport or health department for post-accident assistance like treatment and medico-legal documents.

The state government has done away with traditional practices and introduced a new standard operating procedure (SOP), which will avoid delay in response by field level officials so that rescue operations can be initiated without waiting for approval of higher authorities ultimately leading to reduced road fatalities. The SOP has specific roles and responsibilities of different stakeholder departments, including the Home department (police), Transport department (RTO), Health and Family Welfare department (doctor), and first responders including the integrated command and control centre.

As per the new SOP, the RTO concerned will disseminate the information to the police station, medical official and the first responders (trained under Rakshak programme) immediately after receiving information about an accident. The officer will arrange the nearest accident rescue vehicle, ambulance and other types of vehicles as per requirement from the database and send them to the spot immediately.

The informed police officer, in turn, will make logistics arrangements for shifting of the accident victim/s to the nearest hospital or trauma care centre (TCC). He/she will also trace contact details and inform the victim’s family about the accident besides maintaining law and order. The hospital or TCC will remain in readiness after getting information from the police/RTO or ambulance staff about the number of injured persons to effectively deal with the accident victims. Principal secretary of Transport department Usha Padhee has asked all stakeholder departments to follow the SOP and stressed the need for sensitising all hospitals and TCCs not to delay treatment.

