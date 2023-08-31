Odisha: Blast in GM steel plant, five injured

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  At least five workers were injured, two of them seriously, after an explosion rocked the plant of GM Iron and Steel Limited at Kulei within Parjang police limits here on Wednesday.
The mishap took place in the afternoon. Sources said several workers were deployed near furnace-3 of the plant. Due to some glitch, liquid leaked from the furnace and came in contact with the coil, resulting in the blast.

The company authorities rushed the injured workers to Samal Care at Banarpal in Angul. Later, two of them were shifted to Bhubaneswar as their condition worsened, IIC of Parjang PS PK Patra said. 
Several other workers also sustained minor injuries in the mishap. The company authorities are yet to file a report with police in connection with the incident, the IIC added.

The injured were identified as Bimbadhar Behera, Sushil Pradhan, Manoj Kesi, Chinmay Mahakud and Aditya Bhutia, all residents of Angul and Dhenkanal. Bimbadhar and Aditya suffered serious burn injuries and were shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Sources said following the mishap, company authorities locked the plant gate. Despite repeated attempts, the general manager (HR) of the company could not be contacted. GM Iron and Steel Limited acquired the plant from Rana Sponge four years back. It has employed workers from Angul and Dhenkanal districts besides outside the state.

