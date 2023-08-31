Odisha: Wrong blood transfusion leaves 74-yr-old critical

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 74-year-old man, reportedly hospitalised due to low haemoglobin, became critical after transfusion of wrong blood group while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jhola Sahi here. The blood was sourced from Central Red Cross Blood Bank.

The patient Bibhuti Bhusan Jena of Bhagatpur was admitted to the private hospital after his haemoglobin count fell two days back. Going by the advice of doctors, Jena’s blood sample was collected and upon examination, his blood group was found to be A +ve.

Accordingly, the doctors requisitioned for blood following which Jena’s family members arranged a unit of A +ve blood from the Central Red Cross Blood Bank on Wednesday. However, Jena’s condition started to deteriorate within minutes of the blood transfusion.

Doctors treating him at the hospital immediately stopped administering the blood and initiated steps for its testing at a private laboratory. After investigation of the blood at the private lab, it was found that the unit brought from the blood bank was B +ve instead of A +ve which was required for the patient.

Bibhuti’s son Abhisek Jena told mediapersons that he along with a few others had gone to the Central Red Cross Blood Bank and submitted the requisition form along with the blood sample of his father for cross matching at the counter in order to avail a unit of A+ve blood. “However my father’s condition started deteriorating within 5 to 10 minutes of transfusion, which was then immediately stopped. We then got the blood tested at a private lab and found it was B +ve even as A +ve was mentioned on the packet,” said Abhisek. `“We will initiate a probe into the matter to ascertain whether wrong group blood was present in the packet or was the label changed,” said Central Red Cross Blood Bank director Chandrika Prasad Das.

