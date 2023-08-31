Orissa High Court rejects pre-arrest bail plea of singer Surin Bhatt

By Express News Service

CUTTACK : Orissa High Court has rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of playback singer Saurin Bhatt in view of the gravity and seriousness of allegations against him and absence of material to deduce the accusations were made only to tarnish his image.

Bhatt had filed the anticipatory bail petition after a woman brought rape allegations against him in a complaint lodged at Mahila police station in Cuttack. The single judge bench of Justice Chittaranjan Dash said apparently there appears materials prima facie to hold Bhatt to have cohabited with the woman sometimes in the guise of marrying her and at others under the threat to make the objectionable photographs viral.

He said the case records revealed Bhatt did not disclose to the woman he is married with a child and rather committed to marry her and developed physical relationship. “The woman having come to know about the marital status when refused to continue the relationship, Bhatt thoroughly blackmailed her to get the objectionable photographs viral and satisfied his lust thereby brings the allegations within the mischief of the offence u/s 376 of IPC”, Justice Dash ruled in the August 25 order.



CUTTACK : Orissa High Court has rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of playback singer Saurin Bhatt in view of the gravity and seriousness of allegations against him and absence of material to deduce the accusations were made only to tarnish his image. Bhatt had filed the anticipatory bail petition after a woman brought rape allegations against him in a complaint lodged at Mahila police station in Cuttack. The single judge bench of Justice Chittaranjan Dash said apparently there appears materials prima facie to hold Bhatt to have cohabited with the woman sometimes in the guise of marrying her and at others under the threat to make the objectionable photographs viral. He said the case records revealed Bhatt did not disclose to the woman he is married with a child and rather committed to marry her and developed physical relationship. “The woman having come to know about the marital status when refused to continue the relationship, Bhatt thoroughly blackmailed her to get the objectionable photographs viral and satisfied his lust thereby brings the allegations within the mischief of the offence u/s 376 of IPC”, Justice Dash ruled in the August 25 order. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });