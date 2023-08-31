Pradhan attacks BJD over funds to women self-help groups

By Express News Service

JAJPUR/DHENKANAL: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said the BJD claim of the state government providing financial assistance to women self-help groups (WSHGs) is a hogwash.

Addressing two separate public gatherings held at Sukinda in Jajpur and Bhuban in Dhenkanal district to mark ‘Surakshya Bandhan Utsav’ on the occasion of Rakhi Purnima, Pradhan said before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, around 14 lakh women SHGs received loans of `387 crore under National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) of the central government.

“Under the Modi government, around 40 lakh women SHGs of the state have received loans amounting to Rs 25,000 crore at low interest rates. The ruling BJD has been taking credit of the scheme by telling the women that the financial assistance is given by the state government,” he said. Hitting out at the state government for creating a false narrative like the free rice scheme under the National Food Security Act, the union minister said the only thing the regional party has mastered is how to appropriate central programmes as it fears the huge popularity of the Modi government.

Describing the BJD government as corrupt and inefficient, Pradhan said the Centre has been providing huge amount of funds to Odisha but most of the financial assistance is being misappropriated by officials and leaders of the ruling party. Taking a jibe at Ghadai family for practising dynastic politics in Sukinda, the union minister said after senior Ghadai (former minister Prafulla Ghadei), now junior Ghadai (Minister Pritiranjan) has been imposed on the people of the mineral-rich constituency because of their money power.

He also said the Modi government’s decision to create two crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in the country and connect them with latest technologies like artificial intelligence, drones and schemes like PM-Vishwakarma for traditional artisans and craftsmen will make women self-reliant and contribute immensely to the country’s economy.

Lauding the decision of the Prime Minister to reduce the price of cooking gas, Pradhan said this shows Modi’s concern for the welfare of women. Responding to Pradhan’s statement, Rural Development Minister Pritiranjan Gharai admitted that he comes from a political family. “But I have worked hard and won three consecutive Assembly elections to become an MLA.” He further said Pradhan also comes from a political family and has enjoyed its benefits. After losing two elections, he had to go and seek a shortcut to Rajya Sabha from states like Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.



