Refrain from conducting dengue rapid test: Odisha govt 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha’s dengue tally breaching 3,000 mark, the state government on Wednesday urged people to refrain for testing of the vector borne disease on rapid diagnosis kits.

Though dengue rapid test is based on lateral flow immuno assay for the qualitative detection of IgM/IgG and NS1 antibodies to dengue virus in humans, its sensitivity is less as compared to the ELISA based tests. Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said rapid tests are not admission as their sensitivity and specificity are doubtful. Since there are reports of many false positive cases in rapid tests, people have been urged to report at government sentinel sites for dengue tests, he said.

While the state has around 40 ELISA based test labs, including at 32 district headquarters hospitals, government medical colleges, regional medical research centre (RMRC) and AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, two more test centres have been set up at IRC Village and Patia UCHC in Bhubaneswar keeping in mind the surge in dengue cases in the capital city.

“People need not go to private labs and cough up money for dengue tests, which are conducted free of cost at government labs. Dengue test reports of private laboratories, which are conducting ELISA-based tests, are acceptable, not the rapid tests,” he clarified.

The state government has also set up dengue testing centres at block level at Talcher, Paradip and Gunupur as per the previous history of dengue cases in the areas. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been moved to open such centres at more places to cater to the demands of rural people.

