Srimandir lacks infra for disabled, finds new audit

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: From inaccessible infrastructure to sevayats who are not aware of ways to assist persons with disabilities (PwD), an accessibility audit of Shree Jagannath temple at Puri has found several gaps in smooth movement of differently-abled devotees on the shrine’s precincts.

Amid growing demands to make the 12th-century shrine accessible to devotees with disabilities, Bhubaneswar-based NGO Swabhimaan had conducted the audit of the temple for the Department of Persons with Disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment earlier this month.

The Srimandir audit revealed that website of the temple does not have any accessibility features to enable PwDs understand and navigate through it while none of the staff or sevayats are trained in assisting such devotees or interpreting through sign language. Neither is an interpreter available on call.

Similarly, parking for the PwDs is a km away at the busy and crowded Grand Road and there is no designated parking area for them. The audit team suggested the temple authorities to set up a designated parking area near the north entrance for use of PwDs. At present, only a spot for parking of sevayats’ bikes is available at the three entrances of the temple.

As far as entrances of the temple are concerned, the north gate has an inaccessible ramp and handrail whereas Ghanti dwara has a wooden handrail. But these facilities have not been put to use. While all the subsidiary shrines have no ramps, similar is the case with new shelter pavilions.

Inside the temple, there is no handrail and the steps are not uniform. Also, stairs are slippery due to flowing water. Besides, the two new toilet complexes that have come up in the Parikrama area do not have accessible pathways. The temple has eight drinking water points but none of them can be approached by a wheelchair user, revealed the audit. However, the water point pathway is accessible for PwDs.

The audit team has also suggested ways to incorporate accessibility features in the temple. Temple chief administrator Ranjan Das said they have received the audit report and will work as per the suggestions.

Including Srimandir, the ministry had ordered accessibility audits of 14 other popular shrines across the country that were taken up for development under Ministry of Tourism’s PRASAD scheme. It aimed at ensuring all essential features relating to universal accessibility are incorporated in the temples.

