Youth bludgeoned to death in broad daylight in Odisha

The DSP said the attack was a fall out of past enmity. Kumbharapada police has registered a murder case and investigation is underway.

PURI:  A youth was bludgeoned to death with iron pipes in broad daylight at Jatiababaji square here on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Ladu Naik. The accused are Ladu’s neighbour Gangadhar Naik and his two sons Sudan and Sachi.

The incident took place at around 10.30 am. City DSP PK Sahu said Ladu was present at Jatiababaji square when Gangadhar and his sons arrived on the scene and assaulted him with iron pipes. Ladu sustained grievous head injuries and was rushed to the district headquarters hospital where the doctors declared him dead. 

Later in the day, Gangadhar and Sudan surrendered before the police. However, Sachi is absconding. The DSP said the attack was a fall out of past enmity. Kumbharapada police has registered a murder case and investigation is underway.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the third accused who is on the run. In a separate incident, a man collapsed and died inside a hotel near the sea beach on the day. While identity of the deceased is yet to be established, sources said he was a cobbler from Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh and used to polish shoes along the beach for the last five years.  He also used to visit the hotel regularly. On being informed, Sea Beach police rushed to the spot and seized the body. Investigation is underway to identify the deceased and contact his family members.
 

