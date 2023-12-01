11 kids fall sick in Odisha after eating wild fruits

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: At least 11 children including seven girls fell sick after consuming wild fruits at Talimeta village under Jharapalli panchayat in Malkangiri block on Wednesday.

The minors were returning home from the local anganwadi centre when they consumed castor plant fruits on the village outskirts. Soon after, they started to vomit and suffered loose motion.

The children were rushed to the district headquarters hospital. Their condition is stable.

