7K students take part in SAITED

BHUBANESWAR: The 7th edition of SAITED, one of the largest K-12 Science and Technology fests in the country, was organised by the SAI International Education Group here recently.The event witnessed participation of over 7,000 students from 60 schools with more than 120 projects across the state. The theme for the SAITED 2023 was ‘Evolving Perspectives: Navigating the Unseen Paradigm’ emphasising the ever-changing nature of science and technology.

The event featured a diverse range of activities, including a tech fair, startup park, workshops, student sessions, Ted talks, STEM thought leadership talks, games, e-Games, science events, theme park, and more. The fest provided a platform for students from classes VI to XII to showcase their projects and ideas, encouraging them to adapt to new perspectives and paradigms in the realms of scientific and technological advancements.

“This fest is a platform for students to exhibit their talents and share innovative ideas and provides a valuable opportunity for students to refine their skills and showcase their creativity. SAITED is serving as a hub for nurturing the talents of our youth,” said former DRDO DG of Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) Athithan Gopalaswamy.

“We are following the path of our founder chairman Dr Bijaya Kumar Sahoo and we are committed in nurturing leadership qualities, critical thinking abilities, creative mind, and scientific temperament among students through these initiatives,” said SAI International Education Group chairperson Silpi Sahoo.

