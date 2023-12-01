Home States Odisha

BJD sweeps bypolls in Ganjam and Kandhamal

BJD Supporters (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a decisive victory, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) triumphed in the bypolls for Ward No. 3 of Chikiti NAC in Ganjam district and the G. Udayagiri NAC chairperson seat in Kandhamal district.The election in Chikiti NAC was necessitated by the unfortunate demise of elected councillor Durga Prasad Deo. At Chikiti, Haraprasad Choudhury secured 484 out of 501 votes, securing a clear win for BJD.

Simultaneously, in the G. Udayagiri NAC chairperson by-election following the passing of Bhanuprabha Mishra, BJD candidate Debasmita Satapathy, daughter of the late chairperson, emerged victorious with a substantial majority, garnering 3111 votes. Ranjita Nayak of BJP trailed with 756 votes, while Madhulina Digal received 614 votes.

Expressing gratitude, Debasmita credited her success to the blessings of her late mother, Bhanuprabha Mishra. She pledged to fulfil her mother’s dreams and work towards the betterment of the people of G. Udayagiri. Debasmita also extended thanks to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Kandhamal MP Achutya Samanta, G. Udayagiri MLA Saluga Pradhan, BJD district observer Bijay Nayak, BJD workers, and the residents of G. Udayagiri for their support.

