Laser scan of Ratna Bhandar: 45 spots on outer walls examined

PURI: Laser scanning of the outer walls of Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar (treasury) has been completed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team. On Thursday, superintendent of ASI, Puri circle DB Gadanaik apprised chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Ranjan Kumar Das about the laser scanning, documentation, analysis of images and the tentative time period for submitting the final report.

The laser scanning of Ratna Bhandar walls began on Tuesday in presence of the temple’s core committee members. It was completed on Wednesday evening. A total of 45 spots were laser scanned.Gadanaik said engineers and technical staff are transferring the data from the laser camera to computer. All individual images will be processed and synchronised into a video. Experts will examine it to locate weak points, damaged portions and cracks by expanding the images which were taken by a special laser camera having 150 mega pixel resolution with 3D effect.

“If the report finds that the structure’s condition is serious, laser scanning of the Ratna Bhandar’s inner walls will be conducted. For this, we will write to the SJTA to obtain NOC. This apart, laser scanning and documentation of other small temples located within the Srimandir premises will be taken up,” he said.

Gadanaik further informed that scaffolding support was given to the cracked beam of Natamandap as there was a huge rush of devotees during the entire Kartika month. “We have been setting up adequate scaffolding to carry out repairs of the cracked beam. Repair of the Natamandap will be completed before the upcoming Rath Yatra,” he added.

The chief administrator said if the laser scanning analysis report shows damage to outer walls of Ratna Bhandar, the matter will be placed before the high-level committee. If necessary, the inner walls of Ratna Bhandar will also be examined.

“We will reschedule darshan timings for devotees to facilitate ASI take up full-scale repair work of the Natamandap. As directed by the high court, the repair works will be completed before Rath Yatra,” he added.

