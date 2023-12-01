Odisha assistant engineer jumps from terrace, flees before being nabbed by vigilance sleuths

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An assistant engineer of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation jumped from the terrace of his house when a Vigilance team arrived for a search operation here on Thursday. Sunil Kumar Padhy, the engineer, was later traced from a neighbouring building where he was hiding. A search at his premises led to the discovery of assets worth crores of rupees including a three-storey house in the city’s Jagamara area.

During simultaneous searches at multiple places, Padhy and his family members were found having in their possession a three-storey house spread over 3,576 sq feet with an estimated market value of Rs 1.10 crore. Vigilance also traced a building and a market complex spread over 7,000 sq feet comprising nine shops in Aska, five plots in Berhampur, bank and insurance deposits amounting to Rs 57 lakh, vehicles and household articles worth over Rs 20.58 lakh and Rs 4.05 lakh cash.

“Searches were carried out in Jagamara, Aska, Bhanjanagar and his office chamber in the state capital. He is being examined to ascertain his source of income and further action will be taken accordingly,” said a Vigilance officer. Padhy had joined the service in 2007.

Interestingly, this is not for the first time that the anti-corruption agency searched property linked to Padhy or his family members. Sources said Padhy’s father worked with Forest department as a ranger and was reportedly earlier booked for possessing disproportionate assets (DA).

