Odisha CM launches health infra projects worth Rs 1,140 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said the aim of the state government is to turn Odisha into a role model as a health service provider.Launching health infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,140 crore virtually, Naveen said the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) has turned into a blessing for the people. At least one lakh patients are getting medical treatment under the scheme every year. “It reflects our commitment to ensure quality health services to the people and make Odisha a role model in the sector,” he added.

Stating that government hospitals have gained confidence of the people after their transformation under the 5T initiative, the chief minister said that the government is strengthening infrastructure in all health facilities including PHCs, CHCs and DHHs. He said during the last five years, the state government has spent Rs 12,000 crore to strengthen health infrastructure.

The chief minister said the aim of the government is to achieve the goal ‘Healthy Odisha, Happy Odisha’. The government is working at all levels to reach this target, he said and added that work to transform the SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack to a world-class health institution is in progress. Stating that every life is precious, he said the government is working keeping this in view.

On the occasion, the chief minister launched a helpline for Odia people who stay outside the state and want to avail services of BSKY. Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari said remarkable changes have come in health care field in the state during the last two decades.Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian coordinated the function. Development commissioner Anu Garg, secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Shalini Pandit and senior officials were present.

