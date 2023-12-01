Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan lays stones for 6 infra projects at NIT-R

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday laid foundation stones for six infrastructure projects worth Rs 243.50 crore of National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) and also inaugurated a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) on the campus.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Pradhan said NIT-R is the country’s glory and Odisha’s identity. Around 8,000 students from India and abroad are studying in the institution. Besides, over 3,000 students of Odisha are enrolled in NIT-R. “More than 2,500 students will benefit from the upcoming infrastructure projects. Earlier, there were two KVs in Rourkela. Today, it is a matter of pride and happiness that the third KV will operate from NIT-R.”

The union minister further said NIT-R is making its own way through industrial collaboration for its growth and promoting innovation and research.The occasion was also marked by an oath-taking ceremony to work for growth of Bharat and live broadcast of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pradhan said, “The PM is tirelessly working towards making the country developed. The National Education Policy (NEP) also envisages yo make Bharat a developed country.Talking on the sidelines of the event, he said, “NIT-R students including those from Odisha have great quality and potential. I appealed to them to take up entrepreneurship and become job and wealth creators.”

NIT-R director Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao spoke about the institute’s growth journey and expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education for extending unwavering support.Sundargarh MP Jual Oram urged the NIT-R to collaborate with livelihood business incubation centre of the city to promote entrepreneurship and skill development among tribal youths.

Among others, Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram, Talsara legislator BS Bhoi and CMD Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) Keshav Rao were present. On the day, the union minister also attended the golden jubilee celebration of Bonaigarh college at Bonai in Sundargarh district.

New plans

Foundation laid for two 500-seat hostels for girls

MCL to fund Rs 42.69 crore for constructed of one hostel

Education Ministry to fund Rs 35 crore for the other hostel

Other projects include 72 faculty residences and 1,000-seat boy’s hostel

Stones also laid for four projects including a 1.5 MLD sewage treatment plant

