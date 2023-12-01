OMBADC approves 8 new proposals worth Rs 96 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Board of Directors of Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) on Thursday approved eight new proposals worth Rs 96 crore. The proposals placed before the OMBADC board meeting chaired by chief secretary Pradeep Jena include road projects in Morada constituency of Mayurbhanj district, one bridge over Bhandan river in Similipal forest, technology upgradation of government ITIs and polytechnics spread across eight mining districts and placement linking training programmes.

Time extension of some of the projects sanctioned earlier in Health and Panchayati Raj departments was given as some components have been delayed due to land related problems. The meeting further approved additional funds for some road projects required due to revision of labour rates and change in schedule rates.

Providing updates on the projects sanctioned earlier, chief executive officer of OMBADC G Rajesh said the Board has approved 60 projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore under different sectors out of total collection of Rs 20,700 crore till October 2023. Around 18 departments implementing the projects have utilised 72 per cent of the released amount which stands at Rs 10,868 crore.

Highest expenditure of 93 per cent has been reported by Housing and Urban Development department followed by Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water and Rural Development with 84 per cent each. The expenditure of the School and Mass Education department is lowest with 63 per cent, he said.The CEO further informed that over 28,000 pucca houses have been allocated to eligible beneficiaries and tap water connection has been provided to 58,000 households in the mining districts.

He said 90 per cent works of the mega pipe water supply projects approved in 2019-20 have been completed and all the projects will be commissioned by end of 2024. The MCH hospital being constructed in Jajpur district is going to be completed soon. Rajesh said more than 1,300 secondary schools have been provided with advanced infrastructure and smart classrooms under the 5T initiative.The chief secretary released the annual report of OMBADC for 2022-23 and small documentaries pertaining to OMBADC funded projects like skill development and education.

