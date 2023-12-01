PM greets farmer with ‘Jai Jagannath’, enquires about benefit delivery

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: It was a momentous occasion for Purna Chand Benia, a farmer from Halua village in Rayagada district as he interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing on Thursday. The Prime Minister greeted Benia with ‘Jai Jagannath’ and enquired if his family has benefited from Central government schemes. The beneficiary recounted how his life changed with schemes like Ujjwala. Benia informed the Prime Minister now he feels confident to dream of a bright future for his children.

When the Prime Minister said the Ujjwala scheme is meant for women and wished to get the reaction of female members of his family, Benia said they are extremely happy as a lot of time was spent on collection of fire wood. Cooking gas supplied under the scheme has not only proved to be cost effective but improved the quality of life besides making cooking easier, he added.

Benia further said he is availing all the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) under which Rs 6,000 is provided as income support to farmers and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana under which an additional five kg free rice is given up and above the subsidised foodgrain supplied under National Food Security Act.

The Prime Minister advised Benia to make inquire from officers on Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra about other schemes that are meant for his benefit.The Rayagada farmer was one of the selected ‘labharthis’ from across the country who got the opportunity to talk to Modi during the latter’s interaction with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

