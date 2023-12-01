Home States Odisha

Rs 6.5 lakh disbursed by Odisha govt 3 years ago for panchayat executive officer's quarters; now, probe on for 'missing building'

BDO Nisan Mishra confirmed the investigation, revealing that no photos of the building were found in official files, neither was any proof of the building...

Published: 01st December 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 10:35 AM

Binoculars, missing building

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A government building designated as the official quarters of the panchayat executive officer (PEO) in Koilipur gram panchayat, under Rajnagar block in Kendrapara district, exists only on paper, triggering a probe by the district administration.

During investigation it was found that the government disbursed Rs 6.5 lakh for its construction three years ago, but in reality, the building was never built. “I recently came to know that in 2020, the Panchayat paid around Rs 6.22 Lakh for the construction of a building for the quarter of the panchayat executive officer. But the building does not exist for which I demanded before the district administration to conduct an investigation, said Dilip Rout, sarpanch of Koilipur.

The missing building brings to the fore an alleged potential nexus between corrupt officials, Panchayat Body members, and contractors, siphoning off funds meant for public welfare, said a senior BJP leader Alekha Jena, emphasising on the need for legal action against those involved in the alleged scam.Ranjan Swain, a retired school teacher from Koilipur, expressed shock at the revelation, stating that irregularities in rural development projects are not uncommon in the district.

BDO Nisan Mishra confirmed the investigation, revealing that no photos of the building were found in official files, neither was any proof of the building, despite the contractor having received Rs 6.22 lakh for the construction. “Stern action will be taken against those involved,” he assured. Panchayat executive officer Vivekananda Mallick affirmed that no official quarter was built for him but the papers suggest a building was constructed.

