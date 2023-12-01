Home States Odisha

Six arrested for illegal fishing near Rushikulya river mouth

The arrested individuals were subsequently handed over to Fishery department officials, and the seized fish was distributed to local fishermen through auction.

Published: 01st December 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A fishing trawler from Paradip was seized and six fishermen apprehended by APR police and Forest department officials for engaging in illegal fishing near the Rushikulya river mouth in Ganjam district, a no-fishing zone.

The arrested fishermen, Ramakanta Swain, Bhudeb Mandal, Sharat Mallick, Kamalkant Mallick, Nimain Charan Rout, and Sabanta Pradhan, were taken into custody. The officials also confiscated 10 nets, including three prawn nets and seven large fishing nets, as well as 465 kg of fish from the trawler.

The arrested individuals were subsequently handed over to Fishery department officials, and the seized fish was distributed to local fishermen through auction.

The operation was carried out by Khallikote forest ranger Sidhartha Shankar Sahu, Rambha forester Ratna Kumar Behera, forest guard Shiba Charan Tudu, and the patrolling squad of the Forest department in collaboration with APR police.

It’s worth noting that a seven-month fishing ban, effective from November 1 to May 31, is currently in place near the Rushikulya river mouth in Ganjam district. This conservation measure aims to facilitate the undisturbed nesting of the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APR police illegal fishing Rushikulya river

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp