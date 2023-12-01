Six arrested for illegal fishing near Rushikulya river mouth

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A fishing trawler from Paradip was seized and six fishermen apprehended by APR police and Forest department officials for engaging in illegal fishing near the Rushikulya river mouth in Ganjam district, a no-fishing zone.

The arrested fishermen, Ramakanta Swain, Bhudeb Mandal, Sharat Mallick, Kamalkant Mallick, Nimain Charan Rout, and Sabanta Pradhan, were taken into custody. The officials also confiscated 10 nets, including three prawn nets and seven large fishing nets, as well as 465 kg of fish from the trawler.

The arrested individuals were subsequently handed over to Fishery department officials, and the seized fish was distributed to local fishermen through auction.

The operation was carried out by Khallikote forest ranger Sidhartha Shankar Sahu, Rambha forester Ratna Kumar Behera, forest guard Shiba Charan Tudu, and the patrolling squad of the Forest department in collaboration with APR police.

It’s worth noting that a seven-month fishing ban, effective from November 1 to May 31, is currently in place near the Rushikulya river mouth in Ganjam district. This conservation measure aims to facilitate the undisturbed nesting of the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles.

