After years of neglect, Satya Nagar crematorium in Bhubaneswar to get Rs 2.36 crore facelift

This apart, BMC has planned a staff office, a toilet block, waiting area and store among other facilities.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state capital’s major crematorium at Satya Nagar is set to get a facelift at a cost of around Rs 2.36 crore.Laying the foundation for the renovation project, mayor Sulochana Das said the crematorium will be equipped with advanced facilities including gas-based and LPG/CNG/PNG cremation system. It will also have other public amenities for users.

As per BMC’s plan, while Rs 51 lakh will be spent on installing the LPG/CNG cremation system, another Rs 12 lakh will be spent on a gas- based cremation facility. For conventional cremation, the existing facility will be upgraded at Rs 16.57 lakh.

This apart, BMC has planned a staff office, a toilet block, waiting area and store among other facilities. Around Rs 55 lakh will also be spent on landscaping and installation of site elements and other beautification work.  The project will be taken up after dismantling the existing structures.

The crematorium, located right in front of BMC’s new headquarters, has been lying in grave neglect for years. From the defunct electric burner to shortage of drinking water, bathing facility and sanitation around the funeral pyres, the crematorium has been grappling with a number of issues.

Steps were taken at regular intervals to repair the electric burner and maintain sanitation but things have not improved much, said locals. BMC authorities, however, said the crematorium will be given a facelift soon for the benefit of local communities. The civic body has also planned re-development of 42 other small crematoriums in phases.

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), too, has planned re-development of four crematorium grounds including the ones at Dumduma, Jadupur and Gautam Nagar in the city.  The agency has planned high-quality and efficient cremation furnaces in the cremation grounds. It has also planned a cremation ash collection and disposal system as well as a well-equipped administrative office in each of the crematoriums to facilitate easy booking and assist families during the cremation process.

