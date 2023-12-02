Avian guests start arriving at Hirakud in Odisha, 5 new species sighted

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With the onset of winter, migratory birds have started arriving at Hirakud Dam Reservoir with at least five new species sighted this year. Divisional forest officer (DFO), Hirakud wildlife Anshu Pragyan Das said several species have already arrived at Hirakud wetland. “We have started preparation for the census which will cover the entire lake. This year, we will involve the local communities residing in villages adjoining Hirakud lake in the census,” she added.

The Hirakud Dam Reservoir extends up to the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border covering 533 sq km area and 5.5 sq km of the power channel.For the upcoming survey, the reservoir will be divided into 21 sectors and a total of 26 teams will be engaged in the exercise. So far, five new species have been sighted in Hirakud lake. These are Cotton Pygmy Goose, Little Tern, Purple Swamp Hen, Marsh harrier and Large Egret.

Every year, thousands of exotic birds of different species migrate to the reservoir in November. The avian guests stay put for four months till March before flying back. The birds come from Caspian Sea, Baikal Lake, Mongolia, Central and South East Asia and Himalayan region to the reservoir due to the presence of large wetland.

Migratory birds like Rudyshell Duck, Great Crested Grebe, Bar Headed Goose, Whiskered Tern, Gray and Purple Heron, Osprey, Eurasian Kestrel, Red Crested Pochard and Common Coot besides other species are sighted in the reservoir during the winter season.Last year, 108 species were recorded in the mid-winter waterfowl census here. At least 10 of them were new species. This time, the census is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2024.

