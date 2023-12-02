CM Naveen Patnaik meets Odia workers, gives them Rs 2L each

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met the four Odia labourers who returned to Odisha from Uttarakhand on Friday, at Naveen Niwas.The workers are Raju Nayak of Balasore, Dhiren Nayak and Bisweswar Nayak of Mayurbhanj and Bhagwan Bhatra from Nabarangpur. Terming the workers ‘heroes’ who fought for their lives inside Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand and won in the face of adversities, the chief minister gave them financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each. He also inquired about their struggles inside the tunnel and their health condition.

Earlier in the day, the four workers along with their families were flown in from New Delhi by a team of Labour department officials. Sources said, they were accompanied by Labour Minister Sarada Nayak who thanked the chief minister and 5T chairman VK Pandian for sending the department’s officials and the workers’ families to the site and arranging their travel, food and accommodation. “The chief minister also ensured that the workers and their families are flown back home safely,” he added. Labour Commissioner N Thirumala Naik was also present.

The fifth Odia worker who was also rescued from the tunnel Tapan Mandal of Bhadrak would return along with a relative later. The five workers were rescued from the collapsed tunnel on November 28 after remarkable and extensive efforts by multiple agencies. Speaking to mediapersons, the workers thanked the state government and all those who worked 24X7 to rescue them from the tunnel.

