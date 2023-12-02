Home States Odisha

Odisha: Satkosia gears up to meet three conditions of NTCA

If these conditions are met, decks will be cleared for revival of the tiger reintroduction project in Satkosia, said Divisional forest officer of Satkosia wildlife division Saroj Panda.

Published: 02nd December 2023 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Tiger at Odisha's Satkosia

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Efforts are underway on a war-footing to address the shortcomings pointed out by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) which led to failure of the tiger reintroduction project at Satkosia.

Officials of Satkosia Tiger Reserve (TR) have drawn up a road map to meet the requirements of NTCA by 2024. After completion of necessary measures, Satkosia authorities would request NTCA through the state government to initiate a tiger reintroduction project afresh.

Divisional forest officer of Satkosia wildlife division Saroj Panda said while suspending the tiger project, NTCA had pointed out three shortcomings - lack of community participation and prey base besides location of villages from core areas. After getting the report from NTCA, Satkosia authorities had chalked out a plan to fulfil the conditions.

“We have been holding regular coordination meetings with villagers located in Satkosia region. Villagers are also being engaged in various works for the tiger project. Besides, we are developing the prey base in the tiger reserve by establishing meadows, grasslands and carrying out other similar activities. We have put more focus on relocation of villages. Four villages have been almost relocated from the core area. The process to relocate another village is underway,” Panda informed. If these conditions are met, decks will be cleared for revival of the tiger reintroduction project in Satkosia, he added.

Notified as a TR in 2007, Satkosia with an area of 963.8 sq km boasted of a dozen tigers and strong prey base before poor protection led to a crash of the big cat numbers. Over the next decade, the tiger head count dropped to one.

In 2018, a pair of big cats Sundari and Mahavir was brought from Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh under the ambitious inter-state tiger reintroduction programme. However the project was suspended as Mahavir died and Sundari left for Kanha after spending 28 months in Satkosia’s Raigoda enclosure.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satkosia National Tiger Conservation Authority tiger reintroduction project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp