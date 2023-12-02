OSPCB holds public hearing for Bijahan mine in Hemgir

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) conducted public hearing on environmental impact for operation of Bijahan coal mine in Hemgir block of Sundargarh district on Friday.Held at Girisima village, the public hearing was presided over by Sundargarh ADM (revenue) Abhimanyu Majhi. More than 400 affected villagers attended the hearing.

Majhi said the participants opined that mining should be allowed with necessary measures for environment protection including massive plantation of fruit bearing and forest trees to maintain the bio-diversity and reduce man-animal conflicts. Besides, a separate road for coal evacuation was sought. Some villagers raised demands for land acquisition as per the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 and rehabilitation and resettlement benefits according to the latest R&R policy.

The ADM said the villagers were informed that the public hearing was meant for environment impact and issues of land acquisition and R&R policy would be discussed separately. An affected villager Niranjan Bhoi said they want suitable land compensation and R&R benefits with proper implementation of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 which he claimed provides for taking prior approval of the Palli Sabha and Gram Sabha.

Jharsuguda-based regional officer of OSPCB Hiranya Kumar Nayak said more than 40 written and verbal representations were received, mostly favouring the project. The hearing concluded successfully and a report would be placed before the OSPCB.

The Bijahan opencast coal mine with capacity of 5.26 million tonne per annum (MTPA) is spread over Bijahan, Bhograkachhar, Girisima, and Jharpalam villages of Hemgir block. The Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Private Limited (MMMPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, has bagged the coal mine through bidding in February 2022. Earlier, the Bijahan coal block was jointly allotted to Bhusan Power and Steel Ltd and Mahavir Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd in 2006. But it was later cancelled by the Supreme Court in 2014.

