Submit report on Ratna Bhandar in a week: Orissa HC to state

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday adjourned the PIL seeking tabling of the Justice Raghubir Das Commission report in the Assembly after the state government failed to give an update on the status of the judicial probe report submitted five years ago.

The Commission was constituted under the Commissions of Inquiry Act 1952 to probe the circumstances leading to the mysterious loss of the keys of the inner Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath temple. Dilip Kumar Baral, a resident of Puri, had filed the petition through his counsel Anup Kumar Mohapatra on April 19, 2023.

The court had issued notice to the state government and sought the current status of the report submitted by the Commission on April 25. The state government had sought two more months’ time to submit the report on July 10.

But when the PIL was taken up for hearing, the court found that the status report had not been submitted. Instead, the state counsel sought more time. Taking note of it the division bench of Acting Chief Justice B R Sarangi and Justice M S Raman ordered for listing of the case after one week.

The commission was constituted on June 6, 2018, two months after the keys were found to be missing during a bid to inspect the Ratna Bhandar. Justice Dash submitted inquiry report to the state government on November 29, 2018. Around Rs 22.27 lakh was reportedly spent for the judicial inquiry.

The petitioner had contended that the report of Commissions of Inquiry should not be allowed to gather dust for years together as it reflected adversely on the utility of such commissions and affected the credibility of the entire exercise.

The section 3 (4) of the Act prescribed tabling of the report in the state Assembly within six months of its submission to the government together with a memorandum of action taken thereon, the petitioner pointed out.

