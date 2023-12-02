Two killed in wall collapse in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Two persons including a woman died after a mud wall collapsed on them at Bijadihi within Kuchinda police limits here on Friday. The deceased were identified as Namita Patel (45) of Bijadihi and Lalit Dehury (60) of Kindra village under Kuchinda sub-division.

Police said Namita had hired Lalit, a labourer, to demolish a wall of her house in the morning. Lalit started dismantling the wall and Namita was standing near him to inspect the work. All of a sudden, the wall collapsed on the duo, trapping them under the debris.

On hearing the loud sound of the crash, Namita’s family members reached the spot and pulled out the duo from the debris. They were rushed to Kuchinda sub-divisional hospital in a critical condition. However, both of them succumbed while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

On being informed, police rushed to the hospital and seized the bodies for postmortem. Sources said as the wall was old and weak, it collapsed when Lalit tried to demolish it.

Kuchinda SDPO Amitav Panda said two unnatural death cases were registered in this connection. Bodies of the deceased have been handed over to family members after autopsy. Further investigation is underway.

