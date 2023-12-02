Women SHG’s Ayurvedic products a hit at Baliyatra

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Ayurvedic medicines and herbal products, manufactured by Kabir Producer Group are in huge demand at Pallishree Mela, organised by ORMAS at Baliyatra. The group, comprising 31 women of six SHGs mostly from the minority community, is based in Bahadulpatana under Bahugram gram panchayat of Salepur block. It has received ISO 9001-2015 certification for complying with quality management system for manufacturing ayurvedic pain relief oils, herbal medicines, herbal skin and hair care products and essential oils.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also certified the producer group with WHO-GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certificate for maintaining quality in manufacturing the products. The group manufactures a variety of Ayurvedic medicines and herbal products like cardamom oil, gaultheria oil (used for pain relief), neem oil, organic mustard oil, etc. The Ayurvedic medicines and herbal products showcased at the group’s stall are priced between Rs 10 and Rs 1,000. The group has registered sales of Rs 1 lakh in the last four days.

Secretary of the group, Lubna Jafrin, who is a certified ayurvedic practitioner, said before the intervention of ORMAS, the group’s members were struggling to earn enough to support their families. “But with the help of ORMAS, we are in a much better position today,” she said.“Jafrin has adopted her family’s hereditary vocation of Ayurveda and naturopathy. She taught the group’s members the process of preparing the medicines and herbal oils which are in high demand now,” said joint CEO,ORMAS Bipin Rout. The members of the group have been participating in the Pallishree Mela since 2018.

