CM Naveen Patnaik to distribute land pattas in Jharsuguda district on December 14

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will distribute land rights to 900 families of Lakhanpur tehsil of Jharsuguda district and families of 22 villages of Soroda block in Ganjam districts facing land related disputes on December 14. Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian on Saturday reviewed the progress of distribution of pattas (record of rights) among displaced families and people facing problems due to legacy issues.

Sources said, in September, the state government had decided to provide land rights to 1,749 families in Jharsuguda, who lost their homes in the wake of the multipurpose Hirakud dam project in 1957. As per the decision, land rights were to be provided on 3,231 acres to the displaced families of 18 villages of Lakhanpur and one in Jharsuguda tehsil.

During the meeting, the officials informed that all issues pertaining to land distribution have been resolved. Accordingly, it was decided that RoRs will be distributed to 900 affected families of seven villages in the first phase. The seven villages are Limeitikra, Patrapalli, Chhadrama, Sahasbag, Lachipalli, Binka and Dunamunda.

Earlier in the morning, Pandian visited Srimandir in Puri where he took fresh stock of the heritage corridor project. He interacted with pilgrims and directed the local administration to ensure streamlining of queue system, crowd management and amenities for visitors.

He also directed that vending zones be shifted from both sides of Grand Road from Marichikot till Simhadwar. The 5T chairman also set December 9 deadline for completion of landscaping on north, south and western sides of Shree Jagannath Temple.

