Controversy over sale of Aahar tokens; Prakash Soren lodges complaint

Published: 03rd December 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Prakash Soren. (File Photo)

Baripada MLA Prakash Soren. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Baripada MLA Prakash Soren has lodged a complaint with local municipality and sought action after a group of people allegedly purchased food from an aahar centre and resold it to the public by propagating a particular faith.

The ahaar centre is located in front of Pandit Ragunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) and is run by a women's self-help group (SHG). The aahar centre is being managed by a junior engineer of Baripada municipality.

Sources said on Friday, a group of people wearing jerseys bearing a person’s name allegedly purchased all tokens from the aahar centre and resold it to locals by propagating about a particular faith.

Bajrang Dal members on Saturday met the executive officer of Baripada municipality Basanta Sethy and apprised him of the incident. They demanded strict action from people involved in the sale of all the tokens to the particular group.

“The group bought all the tokens from the SHG and resold it to the public. All this while, they were seen propagating about a particular faith. We suspect foul play in the matter,” Soren alleged. Executive officer of Baripada municipality Basanta Sethy said he will look into the matter and take necessary action. 

