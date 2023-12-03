Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences model to be replicated in Philippines: HoR member

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Member of the House of Representatives (HoR) of the Philippines Rufus B Rodriguez on Saturday said he will file a bill in Congress that will mirror the noble endeavour of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in the Philippines and establish a school dedicated to providing free education to individuals from indigenous communities in the country.

Addressing 40,000 indigenous students of KISS at a special programme, he said the institution has truly inspired him and he would soon move legislation in his country to establish the KISS model. He lauded the initiatives of KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta for championing the cause of tribal communities and empowering thousands of indigenous children through free education.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi and his teachings, he said KISS and Samanta are shining examples of selfless dedication and service to society. Pro-chancellor KISS-DU Amareshwar Galla, vice chancellor Deepak Kumar Behera, registrar PK Routray and other senior functionaries of KISS were present.

