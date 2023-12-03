Odisha, east India to be growth driver of ‘Viksit Bharat’: Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said Odisha and other east Indian states have the potential to be the growth drivers of a prosperous India. Inaugurating a two-day international conference titled ‘Purvodaya Perspectives: Reflections on Regional Connectivity’ organised by The Energy Forum (TEF) in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) with the support of the Ministry of External Affairs here, Pradhan said the Mission Purvoday vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has catalysed new opportunities.

“A Viksit Bharat cannot be imagined without the balanced development of our northeastern region. Guided by PM Modi’s Purvodaya Mission, this conference is a part of our collective efforts towards holistic development and prosperity of eastern India with Odisha as the epicentre,” he said

With vast natural resources, talented human capital and strategic location, Odisha and the eastern region will be the growth drivers of Viksit Bharat (prosperous India). Odisha has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Purvodaya Mission, Pradhan added. He said Mission Purvodaya is aimed at not only integrating eastern and northeastern regions of India but to connecting with South Asia and South-Eastern Asian countries by utilising both river and marine waterways. It is a journey of resurgence and rediscovery.

The union minister expressed his gratitude to TEF, CII and MEA for driving the mission forward and embarking on a journey towards a shared, inclusive, sustainable, prosperous and more connected future.

In his address, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan highlighted the importance of connectivity in forming relationships and enhanced trade and commerce with East Asian countries. Elaborating on MEA’s alignment of diplomatic efforts with the objectives of the Purvodaya Mission, Muraleedharan said the mission offers a model to bring about balanced growth and development of eastern India and its excellent relationship with ASEAN.

Eminent personalities including Minister for Environment & Forests from Assam Chandra Mohan Patowary, High Commissioner of Bangladesh Mustafizur Rahman, secretary, East (MEA) Saurabh Kumar, Padma Vibhushan Anil Kakodkar, CII president R Dinesh and others attended the conference.

