Odisha lags in pension for elderly, widows & PwDs

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is among the bottom-10 states in terms of extending pension and financial assistance to elderly, persons with disabilities (PwDs), widows, and transgenders under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP). The state’s share is a meagre Rs 200 to Rs 400 based on factors like age and category. As per data available with the Ministry of Rural Development, while the elderly and PwDs in neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh are being given Rs 2,750 and Rs 3,000 a month respectively, they get Rs 500 to Rs 700 in Odisha.

Not only Andhra Pradesh, the amount of pension provided by Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh is two to four times more than that of Odisha.

At present, NSAP comprises four schemes including Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS), Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS), Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme (IGNDPS) and National Family Benefit Scheme NFBS). While the Centre pays Rs 200 and Rs 500 per person, aged 60-79 years and 80 years or above respectively under IGNOAPS, states add the rest as top-up. For beneficiaries under IGNWPS and IGNDPS, the Centre pays Rs 300 each.

Although Odisha has introduced its own pension scheme-Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) for those who are left out of NSAP, the amount offered under it is also a meagre Rs 500 for beneficiaries below 80 years and Rs 700 for those aged above 80. As many as 32.75 lakh beneficiaries have been included under MBPY and 21 lakh under NSAP. Convener of Right to Food campaign, Odisha Sameet Panda said pension should be linked to inflation and the amount must be revised without any further delay.

