Plastic-free Baliyatra: Pallishree Mela shows the way

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Pallishree Mela at Baliyatra this year has taken the lead in contributing to environment protection by making its premises plastic-free.The Mela organiser ORMAS, in collaboration with three terracotta producer groups, has established a supply chain for the use of terracotta tea cups (kulhad) at the fair. The tea cups manufactured by the three producer groups hailing from the Dampada, Salepur, and Kantapada blocks of the Cuttack district have replaced plastic cups at the fair.

One of them from Dampada called Om Sai Mahila Producer Group has been formed by at least 42 women. The producer group has come up with a terracotta demonstration-cum-sale outlet at Pallishree Mela. The tea is sold in kulhads at the stall is relished by visitors.

Apart, from making Kulhads, members of the producer group also make intricate terracotta crafts for home decoration. The beautiful terracotta crafts are much in demand among visitors. In the last four days, the group has registered sales of around Rs 80, 000.

“Earlier, we were engaged in making other traditional earthen utility products and selling them in exhibitions and local markets. However, owing to support from ORMAS, we have become self-sufficient and have the satisfaction of contributing towards environmental sustainability,” said the secretary of Om Sai Mahila Producer Group, Dampada Sakuntala Muduli.

“ORMAS as a facilitating agency had provided capacity building and training along with equipment and financial support for the formation and strengthening of the producer group. The women artisans have been manufacturing kulhads and supplying them to railway stations at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri,” said joint CEO, ORMAS, Cuttack, Bipin Rout.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: The Pallishree Mela at Baliyatra this year has taken the lead in contributing to environment protection by making its premises plastic-free.The Mela organiser ORMAS, in collaboration with three terracotta producer groups, has established a supply chain for the use of terracotta tea cups (kulhad) at the fair. The tea cups manufactured by the three producer groups hailing from the Dampada, Salepur, and Kantapada blocks of the Cuttack district have replaced plastic cups at the fair. One of them from Dampada called Om Sai Mahila Producer Group has been formed by at least 42 women. The producer group has come up with a terracotta demonstration-cum-sale outlet at Pallishree Mela. The tea is sold in kulhads at the stall is relished by visitors. Apart, from making Kulhads, members of the producer group also make intricate terracotta crafts for home decoration. The beautiful terracotta crafts are much in demand among visitors. In the last four days, the group has registered sales of around Rs 80, 000.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Earlier, we were engaged in making other traditional earthen utility products and selling them in exhibitions and local markets. However, owing to support from ORMAS, we have become self-sufficient and have the satisfaction of contributing towards environmental sustainability,” said the secretary of Om Sai Mahila Producer Group, Dampada Sakuntala Muduli. “ORMAS as a facilitating agency had provided capacity building and training along with equipment and financial support for the formation and strengthening of the producer group. The women artisans have been manufacturing kulhads and supplying them to railway stations at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri,” said joint CEO, ORMAS, Cuttack, Bipin Rout. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp